Zimbabwe: Zim Covid-19 Deaths Rise to 1,103

Pixabay
(File photo).
27 January 2021
The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe has now recorded 1 103 Covid-19 deaths after 28 more were recorded yesterday.

Harare recorded 13 deaths, Bulawayo 2, Manicaland 1, Mashonaland Central 2, Mashonaland East 1, Mashonaland West 3, Midlands 2, Masvingo 1, and Matabeleland South 3.

This comes as the country recorded 358 new cases yesterday, with of them being local transmissions.

All provinces reported cases yesterday but Harare had the highest of 159.

As of January 25 at 3pm, Zimbabwe had 213 hospitalised cases; 139 being mild to moderate, 62 severe and 12 in intensive care units.

Yesterday, 3 061 tests were done while 536 new recoveries were reported, leaving the national recovery rate at 73,2 percent.

Active cases went down to 7 488, with Harare having the majority at 3 045.

As of yesterday, Zimbabwe has now recorded 32 004 cases, 23 413 recoveries and 1 103 deaths.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Museveni Facing Struggle to Win Back the West in Latest Victory
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.