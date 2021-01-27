Mozambique: British Aid for Victims of Cyclone Eloise

Maputo — The British government has announced that it is providing up to one million pounds (about 1.4 million US dollars) in emergency aid, to assist Mozambicans affected by Cyclone Eloise, which hit the central provinces on Saturday.

According to the British Minister for Africa, James Duddridge, cited in a press release from the British High Commission in Maputo, the money "will support the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to help manage camps, provide emergency shelter and accommodation, and improve drainage and road access".

The cyclone hit Sofala, Zambezia, Manica and Inhambane provinces, where reports say that 2,400 houses have been destroyed and a further 4,700 have been damaged. More than 8,000 people were driven from their homes, and are currently living in 28 accommodation centres set up by the government.

The release cites Duddridge as saying "Our thoughts are with those affected by Cyclone Eloise. Mozambique is now having to battle tackling the coronavirus pandemic, coupled with the aftermath of this cyclone. The UK will do all that it can to assist those in need".

"Our team of humanitarian experts, working with partners on the ground, will help establish what is needed, and the safest and quickest way of delivering it to the most vulnerable people," he added.

The release notes that the British government purchased "core supplies" in the wake of Cyclone Idai, which struck the same provinces in March 2019. Those supplies include 3,000 family tents, nearly 6,000 emergency shelter kits, 90 plastic rolls, and 12,000 plastic sheets which can help to provide emergency accommodation.

In addition, Britain supplied 6,000 hygiene kits which include basic items such as soap; 5,000 kitchen kits, providing basics such as plates for those that have lost their homes; and 600 latrine slabs, so that people can use the toilet safely and reduce the risk of disease spreading.

The release says the British authorities are working with the Government of Mozambique "to urgently get these supplies to those in need".

In addition, the Mozambique Red Cross (CVM) has received about 300,000 pounds from the UK-funded Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF), to provide immediate shelter support for 500 households while ensuring that the most urgent water, sanitation and health needs of 5,000 people are met.