Mozambique: Special Economic Zone for Agribusiness Set Up

27 January 2021
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The Mozambican government announced on Tuesday the creation of the country's first special economic zone for agribusiness.

The "Limpopo agribusiness special economic zone" is located in the Limpopo Development Corridor in the southern province of Gaza.

Speaking to reporters at the end of the weekly meeting of the Council of Ministers (Cabinet), the government spokesperson, Inocencio Impissa, the Deputy Minister of State Administration, said the purpose of the special zone is to make incentives available "to transform the agro-ecological potential of the region, to make viable the investments in infrastructures, maximizing economic efficiency and social well-being".

He added that the special zone is being set up under the government's flagship agricultural development programnme, "Sustenta". It will cover 7,297 square kilometres in the districts of Chokwe, Chibuto, Xai-Xai, Limpopo, Chonguene and Guija. The area concerned is all under the influence of the Chokwe and Lower Limpopo irrigation schemes.

The Chokwe irrigation scheme is the largest in Mozambique, but has never lived up to the government's hopes that it would become the country's granary.

Currently, these irrigation schemes, in theory, cover 17,000 hectares. Under the "Special Zone" the irrigated area will be expanded to 32,000 hectares, and the irrigation infrastructures will be modernized.

Other ambitious projects envisaged include expanding the area under rice cultivation from 17,000 to 41,500 hectares, and setting up dairy produce factories.

The government hopes that the tax incentives under the Special Zone will attract investment to Limpopo Valley agribusiness. Small producers are to be inserted into the commercial value chain through linkages with large scale investors, and the contribution of agribusiness to the Gross Domestic Product should greatly increase.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Museveni Facing Struggle to Win Back the West in Latest Victory
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.