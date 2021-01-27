Africa: COVID 19: TrustAfrica V6 CO Online Medical Supplies Provide Relief for Healthcare Workers in Senegal

press release

TrustAfrica Foundation will be providing much-needed relief to healthcare workers in Senegal as part of its contribution to the concerted efforts to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Foundation plans to donate about thirty thousand high-quality masks from Wednesday, January 27, to be used for the protection of frontline healthcare providers in the fight against the pandemic.

The masks which are worth about seventy million CFA, will be distributed to hospitals, health facilities and institutions working night and day against the pandemic in support of their efforts and as an expression of commitment to vulnerable communities. The masks in the N95 range were obtained with the help of the American organisation, V6 CO Online Medical Supplies.

The agents and structures targeted for this donation from TrustAfrica are divided between Dakar and its suburbs on the one hand, and those in the regions of Thies and Ziguinchor, on the other.

A pan-African foundation and think-tank working for the development of the African continent and its people, TrustAfrica is more than ever committed to the fight against the pandemic. Its Executive Director, Dr. Ebrima SALL, reiterated this when he noted that TrustAfrica aims to "help the most vulnerable populations of our dear continent". Dr Sall further explains that "this modest donation to members of the medical profession of our hospitals and health centres who are now overwhelmed by the pandemic will help to curtail the spread of the virus."

While noting that TrustAfrica Foundation is committed to the welfare of Africa and its people, Dr Sall expressed immense gratitude to TrustAfrica’s partner, V6 CO Online Medical Supplies, for providing the masks, adding that the Foundation will not relent in its determination to bring succor to the most vulnerable communities in Africa through its various intervention programmes,

The distribution of the masks, which will commence on Wednesday, 27 January, represents the second gesture by TrustAfrica Foundation to provide relief in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in Senegal. It will be recalled that an initial sum of six million dollars was released to the Senegalese authorities when the first cases of COVID-19 were announced in the country. The same gesture has also been extended to Zimbabwe and The Gambia.