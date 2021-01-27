Malawi: Minibus Operators Paralyse Transport System in Lilongwe

26 January 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Minibus operators paralysed public transport system in Lilongwe, forcing most commuters to walk to their respective work and business places.

Drivers of minibuses and taxis were demonstrating calling on government to reduce fuel prices and rescind the order to reduce seating capacity.

People using Area 23 heading to town via City Centre were left stranded and were seen walking with to their places of business and work.

At the moment, police have dispersed the irate minibus and taxi operators but they are reluctant to protest saying they want their demands addressed in the soonest time possible.

In Mwanza, police have had to fire teargas to disperse minibus and taxi operators who have blocked the road as they are demanding government to reduce fuel prices and rescind the order to reduce seating capacity.

The minibus operators blocked the road leading to Mwanza market before police arrived to restore order.

Unlike in other major cities, taxi and minibus operators in Mzuzu, did not stage demonstrations and business in the northern region city is normal.

The operators did not proceed as some of them were ordered to pay fines last week for staging protests without authorisation.

The operators are among other things demanding government to reduce fuel prices and change the order to reduce seating capacity as part of Covid19 preventive measures.

