Malawi: Mbilizi Case Still On, Says State Prosecutors

Director of Public Prosecutions office says the Covid-19 pandemic is delaying the case involving powerful and influential former deputy commissioner for Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) Roza Mbilizi.

Spokesperson for the ministry of justice Pilirani Masanjala also attributed the delay to what he called unforseen circumstances.

The Directorate of Public Prosecutions is pursuing a fraud case involving Mbilizi.

Mbilizi was arrested last July for her alleged involvement in fraudulent dealings including facilitating duty-free clearance for thousands of cement bags worth billions of Kwacha in former President Peter Mutharika's name.

She was also accused of selling institutional houses without following proper procedures.

Since her release on bail a few days after her arrest, the once untouchable MRA deputy chief's case has grown cold, prompting fears that she may never be prosecuted apparently due to unconfirmed political connections.