Mali: Three Peace Agreements Signed Between The Fulani And Dogon Of The Area ('Circle') Of Koro In Central Mali

The Fulani and Dogon communities have signed three peace agreements with humanitarian objectives on 12, 22 and 24 January 2021. Through these agreements, the communities further commit to ensuring the physical integrity and free circulation of persons, goods, and livestock, while condemning the violence in the circle of Koro, in Central Mali.

The Agreements were signed by Fulani and Dogon community representatives of 11 of the 16 [1] communes in the circle of Koro, a result of four months of mediation at the local level led by the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue (HD) and the community association Monobèm.

These Agreements come two years after the first Peace Agreement was signed between the Fulani and the Dogon communities in the circle of Koro. While the 2018 Agreement resulted in a period of calm, marked by the return of 2,000 internally displaced people and the lifting of three embargoes on markets, the conflict between jihadist groups, militias and armed forces challenged the willingness of the parties to peacefully resolve their differences. Faced with the emergence of new conflicts, additional mediation efforts had to be carried out two years after the first Peace Agreement.

Through these new Agreements, negotiated commune by commune, the parties have committed to:

a) Encouraging community leaders to commit to peace by pardoning all past actions and by disseminating messages of peace and cohesion;

b) Facilitating the free circulation of people and of their goods across all the communes;

c) Encouraging the establishment of measures of mutual trust between the communities (visits, restitution of livestock, reporting theft, etc.);

d) Accompanying and facilitating the return of all displaced people;

e) Encouraging and facilitating the frequenting of the villages and markets by all the communities;

f) Avoiding the circulation of weapons in the villages and towns;

g) Opposing theft of livestock, regardless of the owner, and facilitating the search for stolen animals and goods so that they can be returned to their owners;

h) Facilitating the use of natural resources and land by all communities (fields, pastures, access corridors, cottages, etc.);

i) Encouraging the return of basic social services and the access of NGOs to the zones designated by the Agreements;

j) Respecting the laws, customs, and places of worship of the different communities;

k) Respecting the moral authority of traditional and religious authorities, who, before the crisis, ensured social cohesion and alleviated social tensions.

The recent mediation efforts involved all groups with influence on the conflict, namely the community leaders of the Fulani and Dogons, the armed actors of both sides, as well as the women and youth representatives of the communities of the circle. The Malian authorities have remained closely informed of the HD-led process and HD thanks the local authorities for their trust and support throughout.

“Through these agreements, the communities affirm that they are weary of conflict,” explained Abdelkader Sidibé, HD’s Head of Mission for the Sahel. “Four days after the signing of a first Agreement, the Fulani, for the first time since 2018, were able to access the market of Koro. This was a first and powerful sign for communities who previously did not dare to be in each other’s presence for fear of starting incidences between them. The support of the Malian authorities will thus be crucial in consolidating these new achievements.”

HD intends to continue its efforts in the circle of Koro throughout the implementation of the Agreements by supporting follow-up committees established in its provisions. HD will also examine how its efforts can be replicated in other communes of the circle of Kora and in neighbouring areas.

These agreements are part of the mediation framework implemented by HD – also known as the Henry Dunant Centre – as mandated by the Office of the Prime Minister of Mali and with the financial support of the Government of Canada.

[1] The first agreement was signed on the 12 of January in Dagatene (commune of Bondo) for the communes of Koro, Bondo and Dioungani, the second on the 22 January in Madougu for the communes of Barapireli and Madougou, and the third one the 24 January in Pel Maoudé for the communes of Dougoutene 1, Dougoutene 2, Koporo Pen, Koporo Na, Youdiou and Pel Maoudé. The communes that are not covered by these agreements are those of Bamba, Diankabou, Dinangourou, Kassa and Yoro.