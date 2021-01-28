Kenya: Odinga Urges Kenyatta to Reshuffle Government

27 January 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By David Muchui

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga has advised President Uhuru Kenyatta to execute a major reshuffle of his government, saying it is time the Head of State did away with those standing in his way.

Mr Odinga defended Mr Kenyatta's role in the challenges facing the Jubilee administration, while putting the blame on Deputy President William Ruto.

The ODM party leader was speaking during an interview with Meru-based radio station, Thiiri FM, on Wednesday morning. He said that while the President was doing everything to make things work, Dr Ruto was busy fighting the government.

"The Jubilee government has problems because of the divisions. Even when EACC, DCI and DPP arrest suspects, MPs allied to Jubilee make a lot of noise. This cannot be blamed on the opposition. The corruption is a problem of Jubilee and not the opposition," he said.

Mr Odinga added: "The President is doing a lot to ensure things work out but he is being opposed. The house is divided, with groups pulling in different directions. If I were President Uhuru Kenyatta, I would say 'enough is enough' ... He should make changes in his government, otherwise I am afraid nothing much will come from this administration in the next one-and-a-half years. This is dangerous for our economy."

While maintaining his effort to discredit DP Ruto's hustler narrative, Mr Odinga said he was still in the opposition and his only pact with Jubilee government was the handshake and the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

"We are still in the opposition and MPs elected under ODM keep the government in check. I also advise the President when I see something going wrong," Mr Odinga said.

Mr Odinga's sentiments come days after Senate Minority Leader James Orengo also called on President Kenyatta to reorganise his government so as to save his legacy. He said the current Cabinet is pulling in different directions and may hinder implementation of the Big Four Agenda.

At the same time, Mr Odinga recanted his earlier remarks that the Mt Kenya region owes him for his father's support of Jomo Kenyatta 57 years ago. He explained that he has nothing against the region, noting that he has closely worked with Mt Kenya leaders, including Charles Rubia, Paul Muite and Mwai Kibaki.

"I do not owe the Mt Kenya people; maybe they owe me. But I am not demanding any payment," he said.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Ghana Bids Farewell to Former President Jerry Rawlings
What's Next for DR Congo's President Tshisekedi Without Kabila?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.