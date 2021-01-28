Malawi: DPP Joins Covid-19 Fight With K4.5m Ppe Donation At Queen's Hospital

27 January 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Main opposition, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has today joined hands in the fight against Covid-19 as its members of parliament donated various personal protective equipment (PPEs) to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital.

QECH is amongst the worst hit medical facilities in the country with highest Covid-19 admission and death rates.

The donation by the DPP members of parliament came as parliament lost two of its legislators who have succumbed to covid-19.

The donated items include 200 gowns, 140 cellular blankets, 50 cartons of face masks and 50 cartons of gloves worth MK4.5 million.

Chief Hospital Administrator Gibson Mgwira extended a message of appreciation to the DPP leadership in Parliament for the donation, which he said would go a long way to easing the many challenges that the medical staff encounter as they treat and care for COVID-19 patients.

Speaking on behalf of DPP MPs, Mwanza West legislator Joyce Chitsulo said the donation was in response to President Lazarus Chakwera's State of Disaster declaration. She expressed appreciation to all COVID-19 frontline health workers "for putting their own lives on the line to save others".

Some of the MPs who attended the handover ceremony at QECH included Ben Phiri, Victor Musowa, Sameer Suleman and Chipiliro Mpinganjira, among others.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Ghana Bids Farewell to Former President Jerry Rawlings
What's Next for DR Congo's President Tshisekedi Without Kabila?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.