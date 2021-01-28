Tanzania: Enhanced Anti-Drug War Silences Barons, Peddlers

PRESIDENT John Magufuli has played a critical role in the country's anti-drug war.

His decision to establish the Drug Control and Enforcement Authority (DCEA) added an impetus to the weeding out of drug barons and peddlers.

Staff Writer FAUSTINE KAPAMA talked to the DCEA Assistant Commissioner for Prevention and Treatment, Dr Cassian Nyandindi, on a number of issues involving the authority.

His report:

THE law on prevention and combating of narcotic drugs in Tanzania was enacted in September 2015, by the Parliament. The law made robust legislative rules for efficient and effective control of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

It provides, among other things, for the establishment of the Drug Control and Enforcement Authority (DCEA) under the Prime Minister's Office for the prevention and control of drug-trafficking and to repeal the Drugs and Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Drugs Act.

The appointment of DCEA Commissioner General and other heads of departments in 2017 set the war in motion. Though there were such efforts in previous regimes under the Drugs and Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Drugs Act, the President Magufuli regime came with a new pace.

Dr Magufuli is on records saying, "Drugs have been a major catastrophe for our nation and the most affected group is that of male and female youths. Many families have been affected and the National workforce has been lost. We will deal with this network, especially major dealers without hesitation."

On her part, the Vice-President Samia Suluhu Hassani says "Drugs have negative impact on the nation as they contribute to the existence of moral erosion and undermine the national workforce. Thus, the society should be fully involved in fighting drugs."

Prime Minster Kassim Majaliwa also says "The government is determined to deal with drug traffickers and ensure this problem becomes history in the country. If we are to recover the industrial economy we must have a healthy workforce to be able to participate in legitimate work to build our nation."

He adds: "Anyone who wants to undermine the national workforce or weaken industrial economy efforts will be dealt with mercilessly. It is important for parents, guardians and community to be close to young people and monitor their movements to prevent them from falling into the trap of drug abuse."

The Minister of State in Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Parliament, Labour, Youth, Employment and People with Disabilities), Ms Jenista Mhagama, is also quoted as saying: "The war on drugs is for all of us, so let's work together to win it. If we do not fight drugs we will fail to involve young people in building the economy of our country. Let all Tanzanians unite together, to ensure we win the war. DCEA Commissioner General Mr James Kaji is also on record saying that "It is important for all Tanzanians to realize that the problem of illicit drugs and psychotropic substances involve various fields."

"Therefore, sincere cooperation between stakeholders in various sectors inside and outside the country as well as society as a whole is needed in tackling the problem of use and drug trafficking. Let's work together to expose drug dealers and refer them to drug addicts for treatment."

Assistant Commissioner for Prevention and Treatment with the DCEA, who is also Psychiatrist and Drugs Specialist, Dr Cassian Nyandindi says that following the signing of the Act under the fifth phase government, the newly established Authority, was re-empowered and became an independent body.

He says that there are six other commissioners within the Authority, which is currently headed by Commissioner General Kaji. These commissioners working in various units who are all assisting Commissioner General Kaji in the authority's operations.

These are Commissioner of Intelligence, Commissioner of Operation and Investigations and Commissioner of Prevention and Treatment. Others are Commissioner of Forensic and Inspection, the Commissioner of Legal Service Unit and the Commission of Administration.

Dr Nyandindi says that the effectiveness and glorious performance of the Authority is due to the great contribution and cooperation they receive from President Dr. John Magufuli in ensuring the challenges on drugs related cases are addressed in the country.

He says that despite the fact that the Authority is under the Office of the Prime Minister, but due to the cooperation provided by the government in general under President Magufuli enables them as an Authority to do their job professionally considering that the institution itself being sensitive.

"Maybe I should just say that we do not have any financial challenges to run the Authority. Our government under Dr Magufuli is doing everything possible to ensure that members of staff are working day and night and as I am talking now our people are at work," says Nyandindi.

He adds that even the great successes that are seen or achieved are due to the immense investment that has been made by the Head of State so that drug problem in this country ends if not completely reduced.

Assistant Commissioner Nyandindi clarifies that in recent times the Authority have succeeded in arresting drug Kingpins who were the masterminds of the importation and distribution of drugs, but could not be captured due to their financial muscles.

"These are the ones who give millions of money, as bribing people was not an issue for them, but now they are stuck and we have managed to arrest them due to the professionalism of staff members of this Authority," he says.

He says that the Authority does not have any challenges that could make any employee fall into the trap and such great task comes from the government under President Magufuli to ensure Tanzania becomes a safe place and its citizens have good health and not affected by drugs.

According to him, since the establishment of the Authority in 2017, not only small drug distributors and users, but also drug barons and Kingpins have been arrested.

"We have a number of such persons who are now in jail for either serving different custodian sentences for having been convicted of trafficking illicit drugs or being in remand prison waiting trials after they were arrested in connection with dealing in drugs," he says.

Over the past five years, a total of 97.99 tonnes of cannabis sativa, commonly known as bhang, 85.84 tonnes of khats, 567.96 kilogrammes of heroin and 23.383 kilogrammes of cocaine have been seized whereupon over 37,104 suspects have been arrested.

Dr Nyandindi commended President Magufuli for his sincere determination to lead the fight against drugs. He says that in order to win this war they must be guided by the heartfelt commitment of the Commander- in-Chief of the Armed Forces and his high level of patriotism for his country and its people.

The Drug Control and Enforcement Authority (DCEA) was established under section 3 of the Drug Control and Enforcement Act No. 5 of 2015. This Act abolished the Commission for the Coordination of Drug Control. Establishment of Authority was due to some shortcomings in the drug control system.

These shortcomings included the Drug Control Coordinating Commission established by the Drugs and Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Drugs Act No. 9 of 1995 lacking the legal capacity to detect, investigate and arrest drug offenders.

In view of these shortcomings, the Cabinet in its meeting of November 8, 2007 (Circular No. 60/2007) directed for amended or repealed the Act No. 9 of 1995, to meet the requirements and challenges of control of drug use and trafficking.

The Cabinet mandated the creation of an effective antidrug agency by giving it the power to arrest, search and investigate in collaboration with other state agencies to increase effective drug control in the country.

Following the order, on March 24, 2015 the Parliament of the United Republic of Tanzania enacted and passed the Drug Control and Enforcement Act No. 5 of 2015, which came into force on September 15, 2015 through Government Notice (GN) NO.407 / 2015).

The Drug Control and Enforcement Authority began to fulfill its responsibilities on February 17, 2017 after the President of the United Republic of Tanzania appointed the Commissioner General.