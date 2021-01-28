Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Recovers 214 Patients, Registers 27 New Cases

27 January 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan health authorities announced Wednesday the recovery of 214 patients and the report of 27 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Among those recovered, according to the Secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, who was speaking at the usual update session, 121 of those recovered are residents of Lunda Sul, 33 of Luanda, 27 of Zaire, 20 of Lunda Norte and 13 of Huambo, aged between 4 and 71.

The new cases, 13 were diagnosed in Cabinda, 6 in Huambo, 5 in Luanda, 2 in Zaire and 1 in Benguela.

In the list of new cases, whose ages range from 14 to 88 years, 22 are male and 5 female.

National statistics show 19,580 cases, with 462 deaths, 17,602 recovered and 1,516 active.

Of the active cases, three were critical, nine were severe, 88 moderate, 102 mild and 1,314 asymptomatic.

In the treatment centres there are 202 inpatients, while 119 people are in institutional quarantine and 2,286 contacts under epidemiological surveillance.

The laboratories processed 1,520 samples, with a daily positivity rate of 1.8 per cent.

