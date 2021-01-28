Uganda: Namutumba NRM Boss Pulls Out of Poll Citing Nup Popularity

27 January 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Ronald Seebe

The Namutumba District National Residence Movement (NRM) chairperson, Mr Siraji Gusongweire, has stepped down from seeking the Ivukula Town Council leadership, citing a surge in popularity of the National Unity Platform (NUP).

Local Council 3 elections for town councils are scheduled for February 3.

Mr Gusongweire told Daily Monitor on Monday that he wants to concentrate on mobilising and building party structures in the district.

"Besides concentrating on NRM party issues, I fear that I am likely going to lose because of the political environment which has changed," he said.

The recently held general election has seen a surge in popularity of NUP, which has galvanised its support base, especially in Buganda, where it left several incumbents, including ministers, defeated.

Mr Gusongweire said most of the people he supported lost, including Ms Betty Nakisita, who lost the Woman MP seat to Ms Mariam Naigaga, and Mr Michael Saire, who lost the district LC5 seat to Mr David Mukisa.

"I am politically being fought for not belonging to the Naigaga-Mukisa camp, which is not a crime because politics is about interests," he said.

Mr Gusongweire is also the outgoing Ivukula Sub-county councillor.

However, Mr Waiswa Kirya, a voter in Kamudoke Village, Ivukula Town Council, said Mr Gusongweire feared defeat because he has done nothing for the residents.

"He was going to lose the election but not to give others a chance as he claims," he said.

Ms Winnie Kalembe, a voter at Ivukula Sub-county headquarters, said Mr Gusongweire is not a resident of Ivukula Town Council.

"We urge him to contest in Ivukula Sub-county but not in Ivukula Town Council," she said.

Mr Richard Kaigo, a Forum for Democratic Change youth mobiliser in the sub-county, said Mr Gusongweire was not certain of winning the elections.

"He did not even campaign; maybe he knew that he was going to lose," he said.

Read the original article on Monitor.

