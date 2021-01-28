Malawi: Covid-19 Kills Two Malawi Legislators

27 January 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Two ruling Tonse Alliance legislators have today died of Covid-19.

Parliament says Ntchisi North parliamentarian Jacqueline Chikuta and John Chikalimba who represented Zomba Changalume constituency in parliament have succumbed to the virus disease.

"The late Hon. Chikuta has passed away today, 27th January 2021 at Mtengowanthenga Hospital in Mponela where she was undergoing treatment," says a statement from parliament.

The statement says Chikalimba has also passed away at Zomba Central Hospital in Zomba where he was receiving treatment.

The death of the members of parliament follows the death of two powerful cabinet ministers; Sidik Mia and Lingson Belekanyama.

Chiuta won her seat as an independent MP but joined Malawi Congress Party (MCP) while Chikalimba was People's Party (PP) member.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Ghana Bids Farewell to Former President Jerry Rawlings
What's Next for DR Congo's President Tshisekedi Without Kabila?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.