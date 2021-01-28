Malawi: Covid-19 Kills Two Malawi Legislators

Two ruling Tonse Alliance legislators have today died of Covid-19.

Parliament says Ntchisi North parliamentarian Jacqueline Chikuta and John Chikalimba who represented Zomba Changalume constituency in parliament have succumbed to the virus disease.

"The late Hon. Chikuta has passed away today, 27th January 2021 at Mtengowanthenga Hospital in Mponela where she was undergoing treatment," says a statement from parliament.

The statement says Chikalimba has also passed away at Zomba Central Hospital in Zomba where he was receiving treatment.

The death of the members of parliament follows the death of two powerful cabinet ministers; Sidik Mia and Lingson Belekanyama.

Chiuta won her seat as an independent MP but joined Malawi Congress Party (MCP) while Chikalimba was People's Party (PP) member.