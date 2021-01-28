Somalia: Civilian Killed in Roadside Bomb On Afgoye-Mogadishu Road Construction Site

27 January 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

A landmine explosion has hit a vehicle transporting Turkish company workers near ex-control Afgoye in Mogadishu on Wednesday.

According to witnesses, one pedestrian was killed and another one injured rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Al-Shabaab often targets Turkish workers and engineers building a tarmac road between Mogadishu and Afgoye, and construction is nearing completion near Afgoye.

Authorities have not yet commented on the incident.

No group has claimed responsibility but Al-Shabaab fighters have on 2 January attacked Mogadishu Afgoye construction site killing five people including two Turkish engineers.

Mogadishu Afgoye road construction is funded Qatar project runs and runs 120 kilometres.

It will link the capital and the agriculturally productive Lower Shabelle region.

