Kenya: Somalia Rejects IGAD Report Clearing Kenya From Allegations of Aggression

27 January 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia has rejected the report by the IGAD fact-finding mission on Somalia-Kenya border tiff and described the findings one-sided.

Information Minister Osman Dubbe told journalists the government dismissed the report and said it was heavily built by Kenyan side.

"A conference was convened in Djibouti. It was agreed that a commission be set up to look into the matter. Somalia was pleased when Djibouti was tasked with the investigation," Dubbe said.

The commission said in a statement yesterday that it had found no evidence at the border of Somalia's claims that Kenya was organizing an insurgency inside Somalia.

Minister Dubbe expressed surprise at the commission's report, accusing it of being biased and issuing a one-sided report.

"We never imagined our brotherly nation will stand against us, Djibouti was liberated by Somalia." Minister Dubbe added.

The report comes two days after deadly clashes between SNA troops and Jubaland forces in Beled Hawa district near Kenyan border.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Ghana Bids Farewell to Former President Jerry Rawlings
What's Next for DR Congo's President Tshisekedi Without Kabila?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.