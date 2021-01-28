Malawi: U.S. Welcomes Reappointment of Juwayayi As Director At FIU

The Joe Biden administration has welcomed the reappointment of Atuweni Juwayeyi Agbermodji as the director general of the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) - one of Malawi's most important public institutions.

In a statement, the US ambassador to Malawi, Robert Scott says the US mission to Malawi congratulates Agbermodji on her reappointment as director general of the Financial Intelligence Authority, and the Government of Malawi for filling this leadership role at a key independent accountability institution.

"The FIA, alongside the ACB and the Ombudsman's office, plays a critical role in supporting Malawi's sustainable development and democracy. We wish Ms. Agbermodji and the hardworking staff at the FIA success in their endeavours," says Scott.

Agbermodji left FIU for a UN job in South Africa.