Tanzania: Magufuli Honours Prof Silayo's Work With Farm Rename

27 January 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

President John Magufuli has launched and renamed the Chato Tree Farm to Silayo Tree Farm as a tribute to the Commissioner of Tanzania Forest Service Agency (TFS), Prof. Dos Santos Silayo as a result of his hard work in the forest conservation in the country.

He made the directive this Wednesday, while in Chato District, Geita region during the inauguration of the 69,000-hectare farm adding that every good work must be recognized.

Elaborating, President Magufuli said the best reward for people with splendid work in any public endeavor is to name such places and projects after them as appreciation and motivation, adding: "I have decided to honor Prof Silayo's great work this way."

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Ghana Bids Farewell to Former President Jerry Rawlings
What's Next for DR Congo's President Tshisekedi Without Kabila?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.