Tanzania: Magufuli Honours Prof Silayo's Work With Farm Rename

President John Magufuli has launched and renamed the Chato Tree Farm to Silayo Tree Farm as a tribute to the Commissioner of Tanzania Forest Service Agency (TFS), Prof. Dos Santos Silayo as a result of his hard work in the forest conservation in the country.

He made the directive this Wednesday, while in Chato District, Geita region during the inauguration of the 69,000-hectare farm adding that every good work must be recognized.

Elaborating, President Magufuli said the best reward for people with splendid work in any public endeavor is to name such places and projects after them as appreciation and motivation, adding: "I have decided to honor Prof Silayo's great work this way."