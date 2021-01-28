Tanzania: DCEA Nets Three Over Heroin Drug Deal

The Drug Control and Enforcement Authority (DCEA) have arrested three people for allegedly engaging in heroin drug business.

The suspects, Kulwa Pazi (49) fondly called Mama Udodi, Emmanuel Maamuzi (21) and Anachati Mchongeza (20) also 50 houses representatives at Kuwaje Kunduchi Street in Dar es Salaam.

Elaborating, the Commissioner General of the Drug Control Authority, James Kaji said the suspects were caught with 400 grams and 30 dice dried cannabis leaves, adding: "The Authority officers managed to confiscate the drugs hidden in a nylon bag."

He said, however, the suspects will be taken to court after some legal procedures are completed.