Tanzania: DCEA Nets Three Over Heroin Drug Deal

27 January 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

The Drug Control and Enforcement Authority (DCEA) have arrested three people for allegedly engaging in heroin drug business.

The suspects, Kulwa Pazi (49) fondly called Mama Udodi, Emmanuel Maamuzi (21) and Anachati Mchongeza (20) also 50 houses representatives at Kuwaje Kunduchi Street in Dar es Salaam.

Elaborating, the Commissioner General of the Drug Control Authority, James Kaji said the suspects were caught with 400 grams and 30 dice dried cannabis leaves, adding: "The Authority officers managed to confiscate the drugs hidden in a nylon bag."

He said, however, the suspects will be taken to court after some legal procedures are completed.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Ghana Bids Farewell to Former President Jerry Rawlings
What's Next for DR Congo's President Tshisekedi Without Kabila?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.