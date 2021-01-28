Zimbabwe: Basketball Courts Set for Renovations

28 January 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Takudzwa Chitsiga

Sports Reporter

THE Arcadia community have come up with a masterplan to renovate their Danny Bismark Stadium complex, starting with the basketball courts.

Entrepreneur, Zuchie Edwards, who runs StanZee Borehole Drilling, is leading the initiative to try and help the community by refurbishing the basketball courts.

Arcadia used to have one of the best basketball teams in the country.

The club produced several top basketball players like Admire Masenda, Kimon Raftopoulos, Darlington Masenda and Creon Raftopoulous, to name but just a few.

"I am looking forward to helping by bringing back the sport like what my grandmother, who was owner of Kuwirirana Buses, did during her lifetime," said Edwards.

"My granny, after being approached by two young boys, decided to support them until they became household names in local basketball and her legacy should live on.

"You now it is a place which we inherited from our grandparents and we cannot sit back and see it in that poor state, it is painful.

"The premises used to help several people from within the vicinity.

"We used to produce top athletes, from those facilities, and if we leave them like that it will be a disadvantage to us."

Edwards is not new to supporting sport as she recently helped Zimbabwean boxer, Revai Madondo, who left the country yesterday, with funds for her trip to Tanzania.

The businesswoman also undertook to sponsor a Mbare boy until he completes his university studies. "I am very concerned about these facilities and sometime last year, during a visit, I almost cried after I saw two boys playing in the dilapidated fields.

Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

