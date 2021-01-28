Zimbabwe: Legend Ariberto Dismisses Cowardice Tag

Danai Chitakasha in CAMBRIDGE, England

WAS legendary goalkeeper, Fanuel Ariberto, someone who lacked the heart for the big fights?

Or someone who could even feign injury to avoid playing some of his clubs' toughest matches?

It's something that is making Ariberto, who played for State House Tornadoes and Darryn T in Zimbabwe, Qwa Qwa Stars in South Africa and Gunners in Botswana, very unhappy right now.

Gift "Umbro" Muzadzi, his former teammate at the now-defunct Premiership side Darryn T, seemed to imply such a weakness in the legend.

"I had to play my first game against Highlanders because our first-choice keeper Ariberto suddenly fell ill, I think vaitya bhora (he was afraid of playing)," said Muzadzi, in a recent interview with Alois Bunjira on Zim Soccernet.

This drew a robust no-holds-barred response from Ariberto.

"My brother, I am not happy. People should not uplift their CV by putting down others," the legend said.

"Let us say the truth, it is the truth which will set us free."

The emotion in his voice was palpable.

The accusation by "Umbro" really touched a raw nerve.

So, what really happened?

It's something I sought to get from the man himself.

"The only reason why Gift (Muzadzi) played in that match, which was not even against Bosso but against Shu Shine, was because I had a wedding on the Saturday," said Ariberto.

"I married my wife, the wife I am still married to.

"Our coach then said I was still in a party mood so I was not mentally ready for the match.

"That was the only reason why "Umbro" took over goalkeeping duties on that day."

Ariberto, who started his career as a junior in Mbare playing alongside the likes of Jonah Tasanangurwa and the late Pasanduka Pakamisa, emphasised he played many games against big teams like Highlanders, CAPS United and Dynamos long before Muzadzi came into the picture.

"Self praise has no recommendation but ask anyone who watched me, I was a good shot-stopper, good at crosses and was a good distributor," he said.

"In 1988 I went to Coventry City (in England) for an attachment and was trained by the legendary England goalkeeper Gordon Banks.

"I trained with the likes of Cyril Rodgers and David Speedie. This improved me greatly. I faced these greats without fear."

Ariberto started his senior career at State House Tornadoes, a team owned by former President of Zimbabwe, Canaan Banana.

Ex-Black Aces midfielder, Clever Hunda, who was now coaching the team, took him there.

Later Joe Quinn and Mick Poole took over.

"I was the first-choice goalkeeper at Tornadoes, the likes of David Mwanza and John Phiri joined when I was there.

"I was young and was playing with these full internationals . . . Coward? That is some joke." he said.

When the club became Darryn T, after the amalgamation of Darryn Textiles and Tornadoes, Aribeto continued in goal until the arrival of Japhet "Shortcat" M'parutsa.

He had to spend time on the bench but still played many matches.

Ariberto later left for South Africa to play for Qwa Qwa Stars, under the legendary coach Peter "Thunderboots" Nyama, between 1995 and 1997.

He won the Coca Cola Cup with the club.

"I played with (former Warriors and Black Aces star midfielder) Rabson Muchichwa at Qwa Qwa Stars, it was a great time . . . "

He later joined Gunners in Botswana where he spent six years before moving to the United Kingdom where he is currently based.

"This is my journey in brief, I thank God for the gift he gave me. It has taken me this far.

"I can only give Him all the Glory. "With God, all things are possible and I urge my fellow professionals to seek God!"

Ariberto, now a family man, lives in Manchester and works as a CCTV operator.

"I am truly blessed and I am happy.

I do not seek to fight with my brother "Umbro," he had his career, I had mine but, like I said, the truth will set us free."