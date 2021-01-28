Zimbabwe: Condolences Pour in for Lay

28 January 2021
The Herald (Harare)
THE horse racing and polo fraternity have sent their condolence messages for veterinarian and polo player, Geoff Lay, who passed away early this week.

Peter MacDonald, the Polo Zimbabwe representative, said in a statement that Lay has been part of their family for a long time.

"Geoff has been part of Zimbabwe's 'horsing family' scene forever, and he will be missed by all who knew him as 'the vet', on the polo field, at farms and studs, or at the race course.

"He must have responded to thousands of requests to solve problems with polo ponies and race horses for that matter."

MacDonald recalls Geoff's usual response whenever he was asked, during a tournament, to "fix a lame pony for tomorrow!"

He would say, "mow, young man, go to the closest supermarket and get a bottle of your favourite spirits and a tot measure.

"Take a tot out of the bottle and drink it, and then take the bottle down to the stables, and rub the sore leg with those favourite spirits for a couple of minutes, or more.

"When the bottle is empty the horse will be cured."

The late veterinarian was credited for schooling several ponies who went on to make names in polo.

"In summary, Geoff was generous with his time and advice, calm under pressure from eager young polo players, and he had a dry sense of humour.

"An elder statesman would be the most accurate description.

"Geoff Lay will be fondly remembered, after what was an exceptionally good innings. Rest in peace, old friend."

