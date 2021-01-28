Zimbabwe: Sculptor Ngwerume Explains 'The New Normal' Piece

Senior Arts Reporter

Prominent lawyer cum sculptor David Ngwerume has said his new piece entitled "The New Normal" was inspired by the current situation and was working on more pieces which he will be revealing every Sunday of the week.

The sculptor has dedicated his time on Sundays to host solo exhibition virtually at his gallery which is located at the backyard of his home.

Ngwerume's piece, which is of an African woman, carved in an African map style, wearing a doek, surgical mask and an earring dropping, has been trending on social media and is made up of black granite.

He said it depended on how one wanted to interpret the piece, but it was about awareness of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Posting on Facebook about the trendy piece, Ngwerume said "Thy "Next World", collection. #Ooooh Lord for you are the one who dries off our knees and puts us back on our feet, see us through these unprecedented times. At no time LORD were you ever blind to our tears, ever deaf to our prayers and ever silent to our pains. Enter our circumstances with your power Lord, help us not lean on our own understanding but direct our words, thoughts and actions in your name as I set up these mountains to seek your divine intervention . . . "

Some believed it was more of a prayer through art.

In an interview, Ngwerume said artists were obliged to use their talent to create awareness to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

"I have been working on this piece since last year," he said. "The Covid-19 is real and we have to stay safe and always practice what we are told to do.

"The piece is part of my collection under the name "The Next World". I will be releasing pieces every Sunday."

The 40-year-old lawyer said for the next 52 days, he will be unveiling different pieces depending on the particular theme he would have worked on, which will also be fully explained on his social media platforms.

"Remember, the new norm is not only on wearing face masks, but for us artists to be on virtual platforms," said Ngwerume. "This coming Sunday I am unveiling a piece from my next collection dubbed "Taking Reigns".

"It features horses, how and what happens in the culture of horses. I can say it was inspired by the horse racing culture."

Ngwerume said his art was about the splendour of reality before everything has a new meaning.

"Our hope for now is vital," he said. "I work using our local stones. All pieces will be on sale."

Ngwerume said as sculptors, they have been hit hard by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, but have been soldiering on despite the global pandemic which has crippled operations.

"I am staying safe and working from home on all my pieces, luckily I have my gallery," he said, adding that he will be exhibiting at his gallery.

The sculptor, who has been in the game for over a decade, has showcased his works both locally and abroad.

He is one of the modern day artists whose versatility has made him a cut above the rest.