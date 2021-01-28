Zimbabwe: Private Sector to Assist in Procuring Vaccines

Zimbabwe's private sector has called on Government to expedite the roll out of Covid-19 vaccination programme and is looking forward to local companies to offer help in the procurement of the critical vaccines.

It also implored the Government to assist in the buying of PCR and rapid antigen testing kits at affordable cost as most of the firms say are struggling.

The Employers Confederation of Zimbabwe (EMCOZ), an umbrella body representing local business organisations, said local companies were having difficulties in testing their employees for Covod-19 infection due to high costs associated with testing done by some private laboratories ranging from US$50 to US$65 per employee.

"The entire country is clearly deeply concerned with the increasing number of deaths over the period covered by this second wave," said EMCOZ in a letter to Vice President and Health and Child Care Minister Constantino Chiwenga last week.

"We are losing the vulnerable such as the elderly and those with other underlying medical conditions. Apart from every life being precious, we are also losing some of the talent that should be driving our economy forward.

"We humbly request the authorities to assist the private sector to procure PCR and rapid antigen testing kits at affordable low cost."

EMCOZ said it was concerned with the fast deteriorating situation and "hope that as with many other nations our plans for rolling out vaccination are advanced. We also look forward to the private sector taking part in the vaccination programme."

According to reports, China and Russia are among countries that had approached Zimbabwe to offer supplies of their Covid-19 vaccines.

The country tightened restrictions meant to curb the spread of coronavirus early this month after an exponential rise in infections and death.

A 6am to 6pm curfew is now in place while workers in non-essential businesses are required to stay at home.

Zimbabwe first introduced a tough lockdown in March last year but gradually eased the restrictions as the virus was brought under control.

Zimbabwe has recorded a total 32004 Covid-19 cases and 1 103 deaths.

Recently Industry and Commerce Minister Dr Sekai Nzenza, said over 1200 firms had been granted permission to allow them operate during the lockdown and assure the nation that there will be enough supplies of goods and other critical services.

Following the recent announcement of the Level Four lockdown, now entering its fourth week, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce was mandated to issue exemption letters to businesses in the manufacturing sector and related value chains, including the commerce and service sector in terms of Statutory Instrument 10 of 2021 Public Health, (Covid-19 Prevention, Containment and Treatment) (Amendment) Regulations 2020.

So far, the ministry has issued 571 letters to manufacturing companies and 673 to the commerce sector.

There had been concerns over the availability of basic goods given that the lockdown was announced just after long Christmas and New year holidays.