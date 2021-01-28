Sudan: U.S. Military Delegation Visits Sudan

27 January 2021
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — A high-ranking delegation from United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) led by its deputy commander Andrew Young arrived in Sudan yesterday for a two-day visit.

AFRICOM is responsible for military relations between the United States and nations and regional organisations in Africa.

The US delegation met with Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok. During the meeting strengthening cooperation between Sudan and the US was discussed in fields such as military cooperation, combating terrorism, illegal immigration, and human trafficking.

Andrew Young said in a press statement that the US is looking forward to working with the people and government of Sudan during this transitional period. He praised the progress made by Sudan in the field of human rights.

Hamdok said in a statement that the Juba Peace Agreement paves the way for ending conflicts and contributes to achieving security and stability in the country.

Today, the US delegation met with Defence Minister Maj Gen Yasin Ibrahim and Chief of Staff Mohamed Osman El Hussein.

