Eritrea: Meeting of Joint Ministerial Council

27 January 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 27 January 2021- Eritrea and Saudi Arabia held on 26 January in Riyadh the first meeting of their Joint Ministerial Council.

The meeting was led by Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and his counter part, Prince Faisal bin Farah al Saud.

The meeting was focused on strategic issues of common interest of the two countries. At the end of the meeting, a Memorandum was signed by the two Foreign Ministers affirming the decision of both countries to cooperate in the political, economic as well as security sectors.

The meeting was attended by Presidential Advisor Mr. Yemane Gebreab.

