Nigeria: Police Raid Anambra Baby Factory, Arrest Pregnant Women, Rescue Newborns

Police in Anambra State have raided the home of one Melvina Uju Uba in Oba, Idemili South Local Government Area of the state, whose home was said to have been turned into a baby factory for the breeding and sales of babies.

THISDAY gathered that 10 ladies, including fives pregnant women, were among those arrested by the police, while five new born babies and three children were rescued from the home.

It was learnt that the home was use by haboured ladies to produce babies, who are later sold to those in need of children at various prices, depending on their gender.

The Public Relations Officer of the state Police Command, Mr. Haruna Mohammed, disclosed the news of the arrest to journalists yesterday.

According to him, "On January 26, 2021 at about 7 a.m., following an intelligence report, police operatives attached to the SIB and Area Command in Oraifite, coordinated by the Area Commander, ACP Afolabi Wilfred, raided the house of one Mrs. Melvina Uju Uba, located opposite the Nnamdi Azikiwe Orthopedic Teaching Hospital in Oba, Idemili South LGA of the state.

"The place was raided following credible information that teenage girls were being impregnated, given birth and the babies sold out by human traffickers. During the operation, five new born babies and three other children were rescued, while 10 women, including pregnant ones, were arrested.

"Meanwhile, the rescued children will be handed over to the Ministry of Social Welfare, Children's and Women's Affairs for proper care, while effort is being intensified to apprehend other accomplices in order to bring them to justice."

Mohammed gave the names of the arrested women as Edna Nnadi, 37; Ujunwa Nweke, 25; Izuchukwu Uba, 24; Chinaza Ibeh, 19, and Peace Okon Effiong, 25.

Others are Gift Collins, 20; Chimkaso Kingsley, 25; Happiness Monday, 18; Chioma Okonkwo, 25, and Uchechukwu Nwankwo, 18.