Zimbabwe: Zim Athletes Ready for Dubai Grand Prix

Zimbabwe's chef de mission for the Tokyo Paralympics Games, Ignatius Vambe, says they are confident some of their athletes will qualify for the world's biggest sporting event.

The athletes are set to take part in the Dubai 2021 World Para Athletics Grand Prix next month.

Zimbabwe are sending a team of 15 athetes for the event scheduled for February 6 to 14.

It is a qualifying competition for the Games in Japan.

Vambe said they were expecting the athletes from different bases to be in Harare today where they will be based at Cresta Lodge for the next few days ahead of their departure on February 5.

Local athletes are still chasing qualification and Vambe said they were grateful for the opportunity after missing some qualifiers last year. They had also planned to compete in this competition last year but it was postponed.

"I am very happy for the athletes because, finally, they are going to compete.

"They have been very anxious, waiting and sometimes thinking it's going to be cancelled but the organisers have assured us it is going to take place.

"So, for both myself and athletes, I am very thrilled and grateful for the support we are getting, not only from the Government, but also other service providers.

"What has helped us also is that our Minister (Kirsty Coventry) has been through this before. It becomes easier when dealing with someone who knows the process," said Vambe.

The athletes are expected to go through the Covid-19 testing protocols soon after their arrival today.

"They should start coming in tomorrow (today). What we have done, because of the coronavirus, we wanted to make sure they go to an institution where we have personnel that are tested for Covid-19.

"In some cases you can have athletes being infected by the service provider.

"Testing of the athletes will be done on arrival. We have been assured the results will get the highest priority.

"All in all, we should have 15 athletes, including the guides," said Vambe.

Some of the athletes who made the team include seasoned wheelchair racer Margret Bangajena, blade runner Pride Mafira and Vimbai Zvinowanda.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Olympics By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We should get some of the athletes qualifying. We have got, for example Vimbai, her time is within range for qualification.

"Margret, also, her time is within range as well as Pride.

"We are just hoping that they will repeat those times in Dubai, it's only that the events they ran were not specified as Para events, so if they can repeat that performanc,e they should be able to do the country pride," Vambe said.

The Tokyo Paralympic Games are expected to take place from August 24 to September 5.

Bangajena said it has not been easy training under the current conditions but is hoping for the best.

"There are many challenges with the preparations, you cannot go to the gym, you cannot train as a group, and you cannot train as we used to do because of this pandemic.

"When the event was postponed last year I was fully prepared because there were no disturbances then. But I am going to do my best," said Bangajena.

Zimbabwe's two medals from the Paralympic Games are from sprinter Elliot Mujaji. And based on the previous performances, they have settled to go for athletics in their pursuit for qualification. They will be fielding athletes in three categories -- the visually impaired, amputees and a blade runner.