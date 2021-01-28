Gambia: NAWEC Extends Magnanimity With Sanitary Items Worth D7 Million to MoBSE, AMANA

The National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC) on Monday donated sanitary materials worth seven million dalasis to the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education (MoBSE) and AMANA, Foroyaa reports on Tuesday 26 January 2021.

The gesture was part of the country's water and electricity giant's corporate social responsibility to give back some of its business funds to the community and also help government in its bid to get rid of covid-19.

The handing over ceremony was held at the NAWEC's Headquarters in Kanifing.

The items included 1, 500 buckets, 30, 000 face masks, Omo 2, 800 boxes, bleach 408 boxes, and hand sanitizer 208 boxes.

Nani Juwara, managing director NAWEC, said the items were procured under the World Bank Covid-19 support to NAWEC.

"This is part of the sanitary component of the project which is going to provide water facilities for NAWEC which includes drilling some additional boreholes and upgrading and rehabilitation of some of our water facilities," he said.

Director Jawara said Covid-19 is real and thus, he said health is everybody's business and NAWEC will not be an exception. He said the deadly virus is not a political disease.

He added they were contributing their quota in the fight against COVID 19 and complementing MOBSE's efforts on that front.

Jawara therefore urged the beneficiaries to immediately use the materials for the purpose they are intended for. He promised that his institution will continue its collaboration and support in other forms.

Adama Gimba Jobe, Deputy Permanent Secretary at MoBSE applauded NAWEC for the laudable gesture.

"As a sector we are grateful and thank everybody who is part of the NAWEC family," he said.

He asked people not to be complacent, but to abide by all preventive measures outlined by health experts on Covid-19. He indicated the gesture was timely.

"There is rumour that a second wave of the virus is coming and the development of the country, 85% lies in the hands of NAWEC," he said.

Omar Jammeh, Spokesperson for AMANA, said prevention is better than cure and preventing people from diseases cannot be over emphasized.

Jammeh assured NAWEC that his institution would immediately put the materials into good use.