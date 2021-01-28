Gambia: Hawks Squander Another Vital Points in 1st Division League

27 January 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Hawks on Saturday squandered another significant three points in the ongoing Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League season after losing to The Gambia Armed Forces 2-0 in their week-two tie played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

The Red Devil lost to Elite United 2-1 in their opening league game prior to their match with the soldiers, who thumped Marimoo 2-0 in their league opener.

Hawks came for the vital three points to convalesce in the country's premier league but lost to The Gambia Armed Forces 2-0 to remain winless in the new league campaign.

Coach Alieu Jagne and his charges must win their remaining leagues matches to maintain their chances of staying in the top flight league next season following their dismal start to the country's new league season.

Meanwhile, The Gambia Armed Forces are currently topping the country's premier tier standings with 6 points after winning their two opening league fixtures.

In a similar development, Bombada and Team Rihno are both set to fight to recover in the 2020-2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League today, Wednesday after losing their previous league matches.

Bombada will entertain Serrekunda East Bi at the Real De Football Academy Field in Basori at 4.p.m.

The Brikama based-team will combat to daze Serrekunda East Bi to recover in the second tier after losing to league leaders PSV Wellingara 2-1 in their previous league tie.

The Serrekunda East based-club will melee to stun Bombada to maintain their winning form in the second tier.

Team Rihno will play away to Kiang West at the Jarra-Soma Mini Stadium.

The Serrekunda London Corner based-team will compete to beat Kiang West to bounce back in the second division league after slipping to Latrikunda United 2-1 in their previous league clash.

The Kiang West based-club will vie to stun Team Rihno to maintain their winning run in the second tier.

Latrikunda United will rub shoulders with Red Hawks at the National Technical Training Centre in Yundum while Steve Biko will take on Immigration at the Independence Stadium in Bakau on the same day.

