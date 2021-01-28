Gambia: I'm Impressed With My Team's Performance - Says Coach Kebbeh

27 January 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Gibba

Head coach of Gamtel FC, Gim Kebbeh has said that he was impressed with his team's performance despite their 1-0 defeat to Real De Banjul in their week-two fixture of the 2020-2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League played at the National Technical Training Centre in Yundum on Saturday.

Kebbeh stated that he was content with the performance and comportment of his team compared to their first league game.

He said he lose seven prominent players who are starters for his side, adding that it was his responsibility to replace them.

He further said that the replacements were good but was quick to add that it will take time before they can see the effect. Kebbeh said his team was not fuller raining because they were not sure the league will commence in February 2021.

He added that their level of preparation and preparedness for the league season was so limited and resulted to their poor start to the league campaign.

