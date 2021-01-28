Gambia: Bubacarr Sanneh Returns to AGF Aarhus

27 January 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

Scorpions defender Bubacarr Sanneh has returned to Denmark to join Superliga side AGF Aarhus on loan from Belgian side Anderlecht until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old Gambian international, who was out of Anderlecht's first team's plan, will try to gain playing time in Denmark.

The former Real de Banjul player secured the move away from the Belgian side in search of playing time to relaunch his career.

Sanneh was also not in Coach Vincent Kompany's plans this season as he was sent to the Anderlecht B team.

He was not involved (play) in any of Anderlecht's 24 games this season.

'Timber' as he is fondly called made his name in Danish football when he joined AC Horsens. He was also an important part of FC Midtjylland's Danish championship in 2018.

The Serekunda-born player transferred from Midtjylland to Anderlecht in 2018 for € 8 million, but has never made an impact in Anderlecht (19 games) and was loaned successively to Göztepe and Ostend.

