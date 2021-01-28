Gambia: 14 Gambians Set to Be Deported From Germany Today

27 January 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Sankulleh Gibril Janko

Fourteen Gambians currently in a detention camp in Germany are set to be deported back home today subject to Gambia government's approval.

These Gambians were arrested by German authorities and were told they will be brought home.

It is assumed that their stay has been exhausted after their asylum claims were rejected.

Yaya Sonko, the spokesperson of Gambian Refugees in Germany confirmed that a dozen Gambians are set to be brought back.

"I can confirm that 14 Gambians that I personally confirmed are at Fordsight deportation prison right now waiting for deportation," Yaya Sonko said.

Like the previous batch of deportees who arrived in October 2020, the 14 Gambians are expected to arrive at the Banjul international Airport today if the government gives permission for the flight landing.

He added: "And they will be deported to the Gambia on the 27 if the Gambia Government gives the Germans the authority to fly a permit."

Gambian migrants in Germany accused the Gambian authorities of neglecting the deportation issue when they had the opportunity to get a better deal for their citizens.

Sonko acknowledged that Gambians are not the only Africans being sent home; however, he accused the government of doing less compared to other African countries.

"For four good years the German authorities are following Gambia, they have been to Gambia several times, for possible dialogue regarding bringing some bilateral cooperations on how to deal with these issues.

"But they never have a fruitful discussion or fruitful results from the Gambia government.

"So being the case they are sick and tired of just keeping Gambians here like those whom you know their asylum process has been exhausted so they must go home."

Like many Gambians, Sonko believes The Gambia is not in a position to accommodate mass deportees citing high unemployment rate among the youths.

He also argued that this could also lead to a high crime rate.

The German authorities are expected to deport about 4000 Gambians whose asylum claims have been rejected.

Gambians abroad feed and sustain thousands of households back home and a recent report indicates that they contributed 48% to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) through remittances in 2020.

The Gambia Government last week issued a statement on an agreement signed with the Swiss government which claim urged the authorities to issue papers to all undocumented Gambians.

Many are calling for a similar deal that will halt the deportation of the 4000 Gambians set for deportation.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Ghana Bids Farewell to Former President Jerry Rawlings
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
What's Next for DR Congo's President Tshisekedi Without Kabila?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.