Gambia: KCOA Project Holds Planning Activities Forum

The Gambia as a beneficiary of The Knowledge Centre for Organic Agriculture project (KCOA), with stakeholders from Senegal on Wednesday 20th January opened a two day forum to develop the project activities plan for the period of January 2021 to December 2022.

The 2.5 Million Euros project is funded by the GIZ German Government to be implemented in 5 years for five West African countries namely; The Gambia, Senegal, Mali, Benin and Nigeria.

The objective of the project is to introduce knowledge hub successfully as an innovative strategy for promoting organic agriculture with actors in the regions of West, East, and Southern Africa.

The project will be led by three organizations: ENDA PRONAT (responsible for output A which will collect endogenous and scientific knowledge and validate it), FENAB (responsible for output B which will disseminate the knowledge collected through different channels, among others the digital platform and the training of trainers/multipliers) and AGRECOL, (responsible for output C which will animate the development of organic value chains, put actors in networks and encourage the development of markets and participatory systems SPG Guarantee).

Mahamadou Lamin Fayinkeh, National Coordinator Network of Family Farming (NCC IYFF+10 The Gambia) said the project focuses on three main action fields namely; collecting/preparing knowledge in organic agriculture; dissemination of knowledge to many users; and networking within agricultural value chains.

Munir Jatta, principal assistant secretary Ministry of Agriculture who deputised for the Agriculture Minister, said Gambia Government focuses more on organic and ecological agriculture (OEA).

He added that the project has come at the time they are building capacities of farmers, especially in the 21st century market by a greater collective awareness around the issues of sustainable development.

He expressed his ministry's willingness to continue to work with stakeholders in strengthening policy dialogue to promote and protect the future established center on organic and ecological agriculture as well building the capacity of farmers and their organisations on organic farming.

Jatta added that government is making effort to partner with the private sectors and other partners in advocating for farmers' priorities at higher levels of decision making.

Ebrima Seck from Senegal thanked government of The Gambia for their continuous partnerships with the Senegalese government, saying the two countries are one.

He highlighted the importance of organic farming in promoting agricultural production and productivity.