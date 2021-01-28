Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

27 January 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

One hundred fifteen patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers and OPD Services in the Southern, Anseba and Central Regions.

Out of these, one hundred ten patients are from Quarantine Centers in Senafe (55), Adi-Quala (17), Mai Dima (11), Mendefera (11), Dibarwa (9), Adi Keih (2), Areza (2), Tsorona (2), and Molqi (1) in the Southern Region. Four patients are from a Quarantine Center in Keren, Anseba Region; while one patient is from OPD Services in Asmara, Central Region.

On the other hand, nineteen patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Anseba Region have recovered fully and have been released from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients to-date has accordingly risen to 1549 while the number of deaths stands at seven.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has increased to 2085.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

27 January 2021

