Gambia: Two Covid-19 Patients Currently On Oxygen Therapy

27 January 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

Health authorities have yesterday informed this medium that two COVID-19 patients are currently on oxygen therapy. The Gambia has registered four new cases of the deadly coronavirus, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases ever confirmed in the country to four thousand and twelve.

One out of the four cases was mandatorily tested for travelling into the country from hotspot countries of the new coronavirus strain, while two of the new cases sought to be tested by virtue of being sick with flu-like symptoms, 1 is an intending traveller who needed a test certificate. The median age of the new cases is 55.5.

This is the 255th national situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia, on the 16th March 2020. The Gambia has nineteen people under hotel quarantine and one hundred and twenty-eight active cases.

Modou Njai the Director of Health Promotion and Education at the Ministry of Health said one hundred and twelve new laboratory test results were received recently, six from the Medical Research Council and one hundred and sixteen from the National Public Health Lab.

Of these, Njai said four new samples tested positive, representing 3.3% positivity test rate. No new tests returned undetermined.

"Two new patients got discharged from the treatment centres. Twenty-eight patients were released from home isolation after ten days from the onset of symptoms," he said.

Njai said nineteen people were newly taken into hotel quarantine and twenty-six were discharged.

He said two COVID-19 patients are currently on oxygen therapy.

