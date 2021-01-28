Liberia: LNBA Wants National Legislature Withhold LACC Budget.

The Liberia National Bar Association (LNBA) through its president Taiwon S. Gongloe wants members of the National Legislature reject bills emanating from president George Weah seeking to give the Liberia Anticorruption Commission prosecutorial power and withhold its budget.

Speaking Tuesday January 27, 2021, at the Temple of Justice to journalists, Gongloe further appealed to Members of that body not to approve any budgetary allocation to the LACC on grounds that its Chairman Ndibusi Nwabudike fraudulent acts at the Supreme Court by declaring himself as Liberian citizen.

Cllr. Gongloe maintained that the LACC Chairperson lacks integrity and has over the years lied to the judiciary system on his nationality issue, hence, the Legislature must withhold all support to it.

"The power of the Liberian people lies within the senate something that is predicated upon their shoulder as part of their obligations to swiftly act by being straight with the President concerning the LACC and its boss," LNBA President said.

The LNBA President also alleged that Nwabudike is engaged in misrepresentation and lies in order to inquir membership at the level of the Supreme Court of Liberia.

Similarly, Cllr. Gongloe commended the Liberian Senate for their efforts in ensuring that the LACC Chairperson faces the full weight of the law. "The Liberian Senate stance is welcoming and in the best interest of the Liberian people and we admonish the Liberian Senate to ensure the President of the Republic of Liberia respects them by rejecting all proposals or bills from him particularly coming from the LACC."