Liberia: Kofi Woods Challenges LP Newly Inducted Officials

Bong County — GBARNGA-Former Public Works Minister and member of the Liberia Law Society, Samuel Kofi Woods has challenged the newly inducted leaders of the Liberty Party (LP) to work harder in the interest of the party and the Liberian people.

Woods told the newly inducted leaders of LP to be servants; not leaders who will be served.

According to Woods, by this, it will help in the rebuilding process of the party ahead of the 2023 general elections in Liberia.

For his part, the inducted National Chairman of the opposition Liberty Party, Musa Hassan' Bility assured partisans of the Liberty Party, the newly inducted leaders' commitment in working with them in making sure they are served as partisans.

The Liberty Party National chairman at the same time called on members of the Party that his leadership is open to new ideas that will help to build the party.

At the same time, chairman Bility lauded the standard bearer of the Liberty Party, Senator NyonbleeKarngar Lawrence for his elections as chairman of the LP.

On January 23, 2021 in Gbarnga, Bong County, the opposition Liberty Party elected Musa Hassan Bility as chairman to pilot the affairs of the party. He replaces Lofa County Senator StephenZargo.

Bility and other executives of the party were elected unopposed at a closed-door convention held in Gbarnga on Saturday, January 23.

Those elected along with Bility includeRugie Barry, Vice Chairman for Administration, J. Elder Jallah, Vice Chairman for operations, Eric Augustine Frederick, Vice Chairman for Inter-Party and NEC Affairs and Senator Abraham Darius Dillon, Vice Chairman for Political and Legislative Affairs.

Others are James M.V. Yougie, Vice Chairman for Planning, Policy and Programs, Cllr Kuku Y. Dorbor, Vice Chairman for Gender and Social Policy, Prince A. Toles, Vice Chairman for Mobilization and Martin S. Kollah, National Secretary.

Outgoing chairman Zargo was a noticeable absentee from the convention that brought on board Musa H. Bility as chairman on January 23, 2021, but attended the induction ceremony of the newly elected leaders, while the party's former acting National Secretary Kla-Edward Toomey, boycotted the convention hours before election.

Toomey claimed that the process that led to the election of new Liberty Party executives was compromised and he couldn't form part of a process that was already flawed.

"This is not the Liberty Party that we fought for. I chose to boycott the process because the expected chairman Musa Hassan Bility had reportedly accused me of fighting him in the party and that I won't be retained as Secretary General of the party," he said.

Asked whether he will resign from the party, he said he will make the necessary decision in the next few weeks.

The political leaders of the Alternative National Congress (ANC) Alexander Cummings, Joseph Boakai of Unity Party, All Liberian Party political leader, Benoni Urey, the political leader of the Rainbow Alliance, All Liberia Coalition arty graced the official induction ceremony of elected officials of the executive committee at the Special National convention