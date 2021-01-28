Liberia: Over 25 Youths Get Plastic Waste Management Knowledge

MONROVIA-Over 26 young people over the weekend got certificated after undergoing through intense month long training.

The training was organized by Green Cities, one of Liberia's leading waste management institutions.

The training completed is the first level of course with about seven more levels to embark on waste value chain which brought young people together from four institutions which include: Stella's Maris University, University of Liberia, Liberia Solid Waste Management Association and CBEs.

During the certification program held in Monrovia, the Chief Executive Officer of Green Cities, James K. Mulbah explainedthat the program was just the beginning of imparting more young people in the area of Waste Management especially adding value.

Accordingly, Mr. Mullbah noted that in the next six months, Green Cities will conduct another training online and in person to complete the remaining requirements.

"Training community based enterprises, solid waste management institutions is one of the best things to do for the country".

"I look forward to a day that employees in waste management get training in the area to enable them add values to waste products in Liberia".

He added that the main essence of the program is about value chain, "we don't want people just collecting garbage and disposing of it without adding value to the garbage".

Mr. Mulbah lauded all his partners including the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Marianne Naeff of Fair Recycling team based in Switzerland for the level of help provided to Green Cities during the first level of the training.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Environment Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Naeff Mariannein a special statement of Fair Recycling team shared her institution's experience with the participants who were certificated.

Marianne urged them to be focused with the training adding that it brings more benefits to them in particular and the country in general.

She added that environmental sustainability requires everyone's efforts.

In furtherance, the head of solid Waste at the EPA, Abayomi B. C. Grant noted that several years back Liberians have only been used to dumping without knowing that it could be recycled.

He said the EPA has since discouraged citizens dumping garbage in their backyards and disposing it in anyway and anyhow.

Mr. Grant said those dirt could be used and recycled and bio products are very important adding that his current cooking gas at home is connected to his Septic tank.