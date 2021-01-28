Zimbabwe: Tough Times Ahead As Family Monthly Basket of Five Shoots to $24,935

28 January 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

THE cost of living continues to rise and an ordinary family of five now requires an average of $24 935 to cover its monthly expenses, the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT) has reported.

The agency Wednesday reported that the Food Poverty Line (FPL) for one person in January 2021 was $3,768.00 while the Total Consumption Poverty Line (TCPL) for one person stood at $4,987.00 in the same month.

Based on the above figures and multiplying them five people who normally constitute an average family in Zimbabwe, the total figure now required stands at $24 935.

"The poverty datum lines vary by province as prices vary from place to place. The differences are explained by differences in average prices in the provinces," said ZIMSTAT.

The TCPL for one person stood at $4 670 last month and the new figures for this January show an increase of 1.3%.

The latest report shows the cost of living is high in Bulawayo, which registered a TCPL of $5 503 followed by Manicaland at $5 224, Mashonaland Central - $ 5 649 while Matabeleland South had the least figure of $4 378.

ZIMSTAT also reported that the month-on-month inflation rate in January 2021 was 2.76% gaining 0.01 percentage points from the December 2020 rate of 2.75%

The year-on-year inflation rate for this month as measured by the all items blended under the Consumer Price Index stood at 192%.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Ghana Bids Farewell to Former President Jerry Rawlings
What's Next for DR Congo's President Tshisekedi Without Kabila?
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.