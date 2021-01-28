Nigeria: Govt Announces Induction Course for New Ambassadors-Designate

28 January 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Michael Olugbode

The induction course for the newly posted Nigerian ambassadors and their spouses has been scheduled for February 8 and 10, 2021.

A statement issued and signed by the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Gabriel Aduda, yesterday said the induction would prepare them for the task ahead.

The statement stated in part: "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform the public that the induction course for career and non-career ambassadors-designate and their spouses has been scheduled for February 8 and 10, 2021.

"Following the approval of the posting of ambassadors-designate by President Muhammadu Buhari, the ministry has designed an induction course tailored to prepare the appointed envoys for effective representation in their respective Missions and countries of accreditation."

It explained that: "The aim of the programme is to acquaint the ambassadors-designate with the proper understanding of their roles and duties in the implementation of Nigeria's foreign policy agenda in line with the priorities of the federal government as well as promote and protect the national interests of Nigeria.

"The induction course is preparatory to the final departure to their various Missions, subject to the receipt of agreement from the prospective host countries."

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Ghana Bids Farewell to Former President Jerry Rawlings
What's Next for DR Congo's President Tshisekedi Without Kabila?
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.