Nigeria: Govt Announces Induction Course for New Ambassadors-Designate

The induction course for the newly posted Nigerian ambassadors and their spouses has been scheduled for February 8 and 10, 2021.

A statement issued and signed by the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Gabriel Aduda, yesterday said the induction would prepare them for the task ahead.

The statement stated in part: "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform the public that the induction course for career and non-career ambassadors-designate and their spouses has been scheduled for February 8 and 10, 2021.

"Following the approval of the posting of ambassadors-designate by President Muhammadu Buhari, the ministry has designed an induction course tailored to prepare the appointed envoys for effective representation in their respective Missions and countries of accreditation."

It explained that: "The aim of the programme is to acquaint the ambassadors-designate with the proper understanding of their roles and duties in the implementation of Nigeria's foreign policy agenda in line with the priorities of the federal government as well as promote and protect the national interests of Nigeria.

"The induction course is preparatory to the final departure to their various Missions, subject to the receipt of agreement from the prospective host countries."