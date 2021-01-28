Tanzania Government Wants Chameleons Returned From Austria

Dar es Salaam — Natural Resources and Tourism ministry's deputy permanent secretary Allan Kijazi says his ministry was making a follow-up on a man arrested in Austria for smuggling 74 live chameleons from Tanzania so that the animals would be brought back to Tanzania.

Dr Kijazi also said his ministry was making an investigation into how the man, whose identity is yet to be revealed, managed to smuggle the animals through Tanzania's airports or borders without being arrested.

The arrest of the smuggler of the chameleons was reported yesterday by The Telegraph newspaper of the UK, which quoted information from the Austrian government about his arrest. Speaking to The Citizen over the phone yesterday, Dr Kijazi said, "Already we have that information and we have already communicated with the Interpol (International Police) to make a follow-up on the matter.

"We want all those involved in the smuggling of animals to be extradited to Tanzania and face legal action and the chameleons brought back as well. So, the Interpol are working on the matter," said Dr Kijazi.

When asked how the man managed to smuggle the animals from Tanzania without being caught, Dr Kijazi replied that there must have been sort of a racket at play.