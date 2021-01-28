Nigeria: NUT Directs Teachers to Shun Edo Govt's Directive On School Resumption

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in Edo State yesterday directed all primary school teachers in the state to shun the February 1, 2021, resumption date proposed by the state government.

The leadership of the union gave the order in a statement issued in Benin-city by the state Chairman, Pius Okhueleigbe, and the Assistant Secretary-General of the union, Moni Mike Modesty Itua.

The NUT had on January 12, 2021, directed all primary school teachers and school heads to embark on an indefinite strike with effect from January 18 over the inability of the state government to pay them.

The union in reaction to the state government's request to suspend the strike, noted that the state government has not demonstrated any reasonable commitment to resolve the issues presented to it.

The statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Establishments for Edo State, D.O. Enakhimion, and the Head of Service, Anthony Okungbowa, appealed to the union to suspend the ongoing strike and give considerable time to create opportunity for the government to dialogue with the union with a view to resolving the issues.

In its response, the NUT State Wing Executive Council (SWEC) in an enlarged meeting, resolved that the indefinite strike which commenced on January 18, 2021, must continue.

The statement said the decision to continue with the strike was because the union was convinced that it had earlier allowed the state government eight weeks to have its demands resolved before the commencement of the strike.

It added that it was no longer disposed to request for additional days from the state government.

The union, therefore, unanimously agreed that dialogue/negotiation between it and the Edo State Government should continue while the strike persists.