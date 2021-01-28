Zimbabwe: ZCTU Calls On Govt to Offer Companies Covid-19 Stimuli Packages

28 January 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) has called on the government to urgently consider availing Covid-19 stimuli packages to distressed companies and save thousands of jobs in the long turn.

Presenting the workers' response to the second Covid-19, the ZCTU secretary general, Japhet Moyo said government should urgently consider extending financial support to distressed business enterprises.

"Support to businesses also means protection of jobs threatened by direct and indirect disruption of businesses through the 30-day lockdown. Already some of the companies are suffering from low capacity utilisation with some to as low as between 35 to 40% with the lockdown further complicating their plight," he said.

The labour body's remarks come at a time when Zimbabwe has recorded 31,320 confirmed coronavirus cases and over 1 100 deaths.

In response, to increased Covid-19 infections and deaths, the government instituted a new nationwide lockdown on January 5 with a curfew in effect from 6 pm to 6 am.

"A stimuli package for hardest hit sectors such as tourism, agriculture and manufacturing will ease the burden. Since the government already had the Distressed Industries and Marginalised Areas Fund, this could be reactivated to support companies in distress as has been done in the past," said Moyo.

He highlighted that access to the fund should be conditional and based on guarantees for job preservation and also to support the informal sector.

"This facility must be broadened to support the informal sector players taking into account their peculiar circumstances."

He added that there is need to consider adopting a moratorium or freeze on retrenchments during the lockdown arguing that retrenchments would further contribute to socio-economic dislocations.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Ghana Bids Farewell to Former President Jerry Rawlings
What's Next for DR Congo's President Tshisekedi Without Kabila?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.