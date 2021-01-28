Liberia: LIBX Records Foundation Targets Drug Addicts for Rehabilitation

Monrovia — In recent years, illicit drug abuse in Liberia has become a serious problem, as many talented individuals now transmute addicts and a problem for public health and law.

But the problem, which has consumed the country lately, is something that has caught the attention of Miatta Kamara, the Vice President for Operation of the Musician Union of Liberia (MULIB), who runs the Libx Records Foundation.

Miatta, whose foundation has been in existence for about a year, has taken an unorthodox approach to the problem: the staging of a musical competition for drug addicts, better known in these parts as 'Zogos'.

The idea according to Miatta who goes by her stage name 'Lady Love', is to identify and rehabilitate individuals who have fallen prey to drugs through talents. However, for drug users to participate, they have to voluntarily sign-up for the foundation rehabilitation program, which is opened during the course of its flagship program, the 'ghetto musical competitions.'

"The drug abusers have to sign up willingly to be clear for 60 days where they undergo three major components of detoxing: Medicals, which comprise screening and detoxification, counseling and finally skills acquisition," says Kamara.

"This is a holistic approach to the drug problem more than ever before and I am hopeful this will bring it down. From what we have seen so far, most drug addicts want to change and they are coming in by themselves." she added. At the foundation, we are trying to STOP the stigma associated with drug addicts by working with them not only to clean them but to also grow the development of their talents, and education."

For Miatta, the idea of allowing these addicts to come forward by themselves to detox comes after years of counseling and begging to change. As such, she realized that counseling might not just help but an avenue or event that makes them happy, however not without a condition--voluntary detoxing.

"I realized that talking and begging them to leave the street in the past was not it. That is why, they are stuck in a cycle, and easy to return to the same addict life since the change never happened willingly. Therefore, when they signed up for the ghetto talent hunt, they agreed to be cleaned up."