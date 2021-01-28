Liberia Football Association to Kick-Off Us$1.4m Headquarters Project

Monrovia — The Liberia Football Association (LFA) will shortly kick-off its headquarters project on the Samuel Kanyon Doe (SKD) Boulevard.

An architectural design by CESAF-Liberia Limited has been approved by the executive committee.

The LFA and CESAF signed a US$1.4 million contract on 29 January 2020 to build its headquarters.

LFA President Mustapha Raji and CESAF manager Diego Pol signed the project, which should have lasted for 20 months but was severely obstructed by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

LFA Vice President Wilmot Smith, who was acting president, inspected preparatory works on November 19, 2020, which will pave the way for an elaborate ground breaking ceremony.

Smith was met on arrival by CESAF site supervisor Philip Karanian of the Philippines, who has a 26-year experience in heavy industry and oil and gas, including in Italy, Burkina Faso and Sierra Leone.

In March 2017, CESAF-Liberia participated in a tender for the design and construction of the LFA future headquarters with funds from FIFA.

CESAF, which won the bid over a month later, had to wait to formally sign the contract due to the LFA electoral process and funding procedures put in place by FIFA.

The project, of important architectural and economic values, involves the construction of a new multi three-storey building; on the ground floor, a sumptuous entrance and a very spacious conference room with the first and second floors entirely dedicated to offices.

The building has been designed in total compliance with international regulations on "demolition of architectural barriers" with access to disabled people guaranteed in all rooms as well as adequate toilet facilities.