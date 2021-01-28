Liberia: MOA Gives Stimulus Grant to 109 Agro-Enterprises to Boost Their Capacity and Improve Food Security

28 January 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Henry Karmo

Monrovia — The government of Liberia through the Ministry of Agriculture has provided grants to small agri-businesses in an effort to strengthen their capacities in contributing to building up the nation's food security.

The grant is expected to boost their capacity to supply the local market.

Over the weekend, the Ministry of Agriculture handed checks ranging from US$500 to US$700 to agribusinesses who were selected after a vetting process. A total grant of US$295,751.00 was provided to 109 agribusinesses in the formal and informal sectors.

That money, according to Agriculture Minister Madam Jeanine Milly Cooper, is to ensure that agribusinesses are adequately capacitated to improve the economy through food access and job creation.

The grant is in fulfillment of the MOA's COVID-19 recovery plan that includes food and nutrition security and livelihood improvements for smallholder farmers and other actors of the food value chain to mitigate the shock of the global pandemic.

In an effort to develop small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the various value chains, the MOA, through its Smallholder Agriculture Transformation and Agribusiness Revitalization Project (STAR-P) funded by the World Bank, launched the agribusiness matching grants to support agribusinesses.

