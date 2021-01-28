Liberia: The Need for Cordon Sanitaire Around Liberty Party

opinion

A serious opposition political party is a government-in-waiting. Onlookers, well-wishers, sympathizers and partisans look forward to it with hope. Such a serious opposition political party therefore ought to meet the expectations and aspirations of the people seeking alternatives. In presenting itself as such an alternative, it proceeds to put in place leadership that promotes shared values. Integrity and accountability are often in the highest order as assets for a party seeking to provide a credible alternative.

I am not sure whether the current opposition political party has ignored this need. However, the failure of the CPP to throw a cordon sanitaire around Liberty Party based upon Musa Bility's ascendancy to the Chairmanship portends danger not only for the CPP but Liberia?

The hypocrisy is sickening: you mocked CDC for putting Alex Tyler on its ticket but, you're taking a knee to applaud Musa Bility's chairmanship of Liberty Party.

For how long will we cast a blind eye on the sadistic and insidious activitiesof our friends at the expense of the forward advance of Liberia? How can some of the CPP members who gave elaborate speeches at the just-ended Liberty Party's Special Convention in Gbarnga cast themselves as anti-corruption czars and change agents while cheer-leading a man banned for 10 years from FIFA for corruption? We are left to wonder whether the agenda being pursued is for a better Liberia or for personal interests?

It is an open secret that I am experiencing difficulties with the current regime, and need friends in the opposition community. However, my love for country cannot permit me to be silent about the disgusting hypocrisy at play in the opposition community.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Honestly, I have nothing against Musa; I like him as a brother. However, owing to Musa's recent history, wouldn't it be wise for the brother to take a back seat in the meanwhile? The point is, even in the criminal justice system, for a criminal to enjoy parole, he must first show remorse and be contrite - none of which our brother has demonstrated.

I can understand that it is difficult to find honest politicians in Liberia. But, what about observing the barest minimum standard? Is the situation so bad that the CPP no longer cares about the truism that "a rotten apple spoils the whole barrel"? Are there many rotten apples in the CPP for which the highest standard is being debased and ignored?

If we allow the morally-depraved, i.e., conmen, rascals and crooks to triumph in the CPP, what future does the CPP then seek for Liberia?