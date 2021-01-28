Liberia: Millions Spent At Ministry of Finance & Development Planning Without Supporting Documents - General Auditing Commission Audit Report

28 January 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The General Auditing Commission audit of the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning Special Accounts at the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) for the fiscal periods 2012/2013 to 2017/2018 released to the National Legislature December 31, 2020 shows that millions of United States and Liberian dollars were deposited in the special accounts established by Government to serve as Macroeconomic intervention tools for settlement of Government's outstanding commitments, and the fiscal stabilization of the Liberian Economy was withdrawn at different time intervals without supporting documents.

The main objective of the audit was to gather sufficient appropriate audit evidence to conclude whether the activities and financial information provided by the Management of the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning on the Government of Liberia Special Accounts held at the CBL for the period July 1, 2012 to June 30, 2018 are in compliance, in all material respects with policies, procedures, applicable laws, regulations, and are free of material errors.

The GAC observed that on November 8, 2012, the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning opened the Fiscal Stabilization Account at the Central Bank of Liberia as a macroeconomic account. According to the audit report, copies of returned checks totaling US$2,512,847.14 were withdrawn from the Fiscal Stabilization US Dollar bank account during FY2014/2015. The Report says requests to the Central Bank of Liberia for the bank statements were without success. The Central Bank could not provide bank statements before January 2016, said the audit report. Further, the report says the Management of Ministry of Finance and Development Planning after repeated request, could not provide the documents such as payment vouchers and invoices to support the payments.

In addition, samples of transactions extracted from the Fiscal Stabilization bank account for FY 2016/2017 shows that the MFDP Management authorized payments of large sums totaling US$379,175.00 and L$25,966,169.83 respectively to several businesses, individuals, counties and organizations without evidence of supporting documents to validate the transactions.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Ghana Bids Farewell to Former President Jerry Rawlings
What's Next for DR Congo's President Tshisekedi Without Kabila?
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.