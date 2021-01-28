Liberia: Millions Spent At Ministry of Finance & Development Planning Without Supporting Documents - General Auditing Commission Audit Report

Monrovia — The General Auditing Commission audit of the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning Special Accounts at the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) for the fiscal periods 2012/2013 to 2017/2018 released to the National Legislature December 31, 2020 shows that millions of United States and Liberian dollars were deposited in the special accounts established by Government to serve as Macroeconomic intervention tools for settlement of Government's outstanding commitments, and the fiscal stabilization of the Liberian Economy was withdrawn at different time intervals without supporting documents.

The main objective of the audit was to gather sufficient appropriate audit evidence to conclude whether the activities and financial information provided by the Management of the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning on the Government of Liberia Special Accounts held at the CBL for the period July 1, 2012 to June 30, 2018 are in compliance, in all material respects with policies, procedures, applicable laws, regulations, and are free of material errors.

The GAC observed that on November 8, 2012, the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning opened the Fiscal Stabilization Account at the Central Bank of Liberia as a macroeconomic account. According to the audit report, copies of returned checks totaling US$2,512,847.14 were withdrawn from the Fiscal Stabilization US Dollar bank account during FY2014/2015. The Report says requests to the Central Bank of Liberia for the bank statements were without success. The Central Bank could not provide bank statements before January 2016, said the audit report. Further, the report says the Management of Ministry of Finance and Development Planning after repeated request, could not provide the documents such as payment vouchers and invoices to support the payments.

In addition, samples of transactions extracted from the Fiscal Stabilization bank account for FY 2016/2017 shows that the MFDP Management authorized payments of large sums totaling US$379,175.00 and L$25,966,169.83 respectively to several businesses, individuals, counties and organizations without evidence of supporting documents to validate the transactions.