Liberia's Solicitor General Accused of Abusing Power By Ordering the Release of Suspect Without Trial

Monrovia — Liberia's Solicitor General Cllr. Sayma Syrenius Cephas has been accused by the President of the Rubber Planters' Association of Liberia, Mrs. Wilhelmina G. Mulbah-Siaway of using his power to illegally release a defendant she had taken to the Monrovia City Court for prosecution.

Speaking to Judicial reporters at the Temple of Justice in Monrovia on Tuesday, January 26,2021, Mrs Mulbah-Siaway said defendant Elizabeth Shelley was taken to the court (Monrovia City Court) for prosecution for the alleged commission of the crimes of forgery, criminal conspiracy and criminal facilitation.

But according to Mrs. Mulbah-Siaway, while defendant Elizabeth Shelley was on prison's bench at the court, the Solicitor General of Liberia, Cllr. Sayma Syrenius Cephas walked into the court and ordered the release of defendant Shelley, and ordered the dismissal of the entire case.

Defendant Elizabeth Shelley is the West Africa Program Coordinator for Grow Liberia International.

"I'm seeking justice now, that's how she (Elizabeth Shelley) was arrested by the sheriff from the Civil Law Court. When we got to the court, because she called her lawyer, I don't know what happened when we got at the court and she was placed on prisoner's bench, right away, the Solicitor General came with anger, with vexation 'Who placed the lady (Elizabeth Shelley) on prisoner's bench?' That's how he ordered the release of Elizabeth and dismissed the case," S Mrs. Mulbah-Siaway lamented.

But in conversation with team of reporters, the Solicitor General, Cllr. Cephas said the writ of arrest issued on defendant Shelley did not meet his approval.

"If you read the averment in the writ, all writs, criminal writs are issued by the Republic of Liberia and nobody in the Republic can issue writ that does not meet the approval of the Solicitor General or the County Attorney in the county in which the action is taken."

Cllr. Cephas continues: "The private prosecutrix claimed that the accused (Shelley), accused her (Mrs. Mulbah-Siaway) of using public funds to buy car but that during the audit, the audit exonerated her(Mulbah-Siaway), that is a civil action, that is defamation and not a criminal action."

Responding to the crimes of forgery, criminal conspiracy and criminal facilitation mentioned in the writ of arrest, he said: "Go read the averment of the writ, there is a law, the law says the case caption is determine from the averment not from the case caption. So, I declared the case null and void."

Cllr. Cephas further said that his decision to release defendant Shelley was also based on unconfirmed information that Mrs. Shelley is an expatriate, working for the Swedish Embassy in Monrovia.

"More so, the person she arrested is an expatriate, she has some level of diplomatic immunities, you can't subject her to Liberia court action. They don't just go about arresting people with some level of diplomatic immunities to try to embarrass the country, such foolishness will not be accepted," Cllr. Cephas added.

However, giving the historicity of the case, Mrs. Mulbah-Siaway, General Manager of the Mulbah Rubber Estate and the President of the Liberia Rubber Planters' Association of Liberia said she entered into a partnership with Grow Liberia to aid her build a Ribbed Smoked Sheet (RSS) plant.