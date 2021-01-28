Liberia: Sen. Dillon Proffers Bill for the Amendment of the National Code of Conduct

Monrovia — Senator Darius Dillon (CPP-Montserrado County) has submitted a bill that seeks to amend several portions of the National Code of Conduct, especially relating to the use of government properties for political activities.

In his bill, Senator Dillon laid emphasis on Part 5, Sections 5.1, 5.2, 5.3 of the Code of Conduct.

Part 5 Section V. of the Code of Conduct on Political Participation prohibits all officials appointed by the President of the Republic of Liberia from using Government facilities, equipment or resources in support of partisan or political activities. In his proposed amendment, Sen. Dillon wants the law to be applied both during and after work hours.

Senator Dillon is also recommending that officials of the executive wanting to contest elected office to resign at least one month to the day he/she applies to the Elections Commission, expressing his or her interest to contest for an elective public office.

The current law mandates officials of the executive to resign two years to an election year. In his opinion, officials of the executive should be given dispensation in the exercise of their political rights, especially during electoral processes.